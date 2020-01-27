Aspiriant LLC Sells 398 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon by 21,333.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 832,636 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at about $85,921,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon by 187.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,433,000 after purchasing an additional 398,605 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Raytheon by 291.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,658,000 after purchasing an additional 279,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Raytheon by 15,863.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 207,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,602,000 after purchasing an additional 206,226 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RTN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.80.

NYSE RTN traded down $2.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $228.46. 1,828,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,521. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $164.70 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.85.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

