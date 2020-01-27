Aspiriant LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,323 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,769,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,435,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,420. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $47.32 and a 1-year high of $54.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.31.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

