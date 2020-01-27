Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Update

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 67.1% from the December 31st total of 676,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AHH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 42.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 34,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,685,000 after purchasing an additional 29,801 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

AHH stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.11. 220,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,521. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $19.43.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $42.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.74 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.