Ark (ARK) Hits Market Cap of $18.63 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last week, Ark has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001824 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate and Livecoin. Ark has a total market cap of $18.63 million and $527,024.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00043368 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000323 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 147,056,808 coins and its circulating supply is 117,742,546 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, OKEx, COSS, Upbit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, Binance, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.