Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,568 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CME Group were worth $19,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in CME Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 44.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 32.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in CME Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $209.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.29. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $161.05 and a 12 month high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total value of $59,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,372.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,609 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,221 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.36.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

