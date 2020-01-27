Arizona State Retirement System Sells 7,497 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,147 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,497 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Adobe were worth $33,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,624. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $351.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $169.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $237.27 and a fifty-two week high of $354.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $331.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.28.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

