Arizona State Retirement System Sells 12,712 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,712 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $22,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $28,478,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,741,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,800,975,987.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,780,504 shares of company stock valued at $219,697,912. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $139.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.69 and a 200-day moving average of $116.67. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $142.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $133.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

