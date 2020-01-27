Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,292 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Netflix were worth $26,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Netflix by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 9,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,809,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,126,000. KCL Capital L.P. raised its stake in Netflix by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 65,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $23,876,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 180,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $66,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $400.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.28.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $353.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.02 and a 200 day moving average of $306.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

