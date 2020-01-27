Arizona State Retirement System Has $28.08 Million Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 440,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Southern were worth $28,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Southern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 14,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Southern by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $124,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,333.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock worth $139,737,603. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.79.

Shares of SO stock opened at $69.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.75 and its 200-day moving average is $60.71. The stock has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.15. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $69.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

