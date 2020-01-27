Arizona State Retirement System Has $18.80 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 349,513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,005 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $18,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,961,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 231,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Longbow Research increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cleveland Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.97.

Shares of MU opened at $57.76 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $60.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.49 and its 200-day moving average is $47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $209,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,534 shares of company stock worth $2,448,417 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

