Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 184,340 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.7% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $54,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,990,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 121,448 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,635,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $292.81 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $302.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Insiders have sold a total of 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

