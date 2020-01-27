Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 801,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.5% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $44,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,482 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,212,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,628,000 after acquiring an additional 118,427 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,325,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,018,000 after acquiring an additional 445,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,021,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,238,000 after acquiring an additional 182,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,175 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.53.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $57.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $247.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.01.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.