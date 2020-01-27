Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 3,674 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $30,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,757,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,376,000 after acquiring an additional 319,918 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,076,000 after acquiring an additional 149,938 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,982,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,894,000 after acquiring an additional 50,062 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,079 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 922,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,866,000 after acquiring an additional 39,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.79.

NEE stock opened at $263.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.37. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.74 and a fifty-two week high of $264.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

