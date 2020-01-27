Arepacoin Price Down 41.7% This Week (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $28,630.00 and $9.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 41.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00053656 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

AREPA is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,900,477 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

Arepacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

