Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.22-2.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.9-14.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.25 billion.Arconic also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.22-2.42 EPS.

Shares of ARNC opened at $29.11 on Monday. Arconic has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Arconic had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arconic will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

ARNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen raised shares of Arconic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.22.

In other Arconic news, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,468.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Albaugh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at $869,837. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.