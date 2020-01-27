Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.22-2.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.9-14.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.25 billion.Arconic also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 2.22-2.42 EPS.
Shares of ARNC opened at $29.11 on Monday. Arconic has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77.
Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Arconic had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arconic will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ARNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen raised shares of Arconic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.22.
In other Arconic news, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,468.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Albaugh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at $869,837. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
About Arconic
Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.
