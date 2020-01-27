Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. Arconic also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.22-2.42 EPS.

Arconic stock opened at $29.11 on Monday. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arconic will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARNC. Longbow Research cut shares of Arconic from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arconic from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.22.

In other news, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $312,465.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 80,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,153.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Albaugh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,837. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

