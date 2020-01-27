Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $252.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) will report $252.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Archrock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $252.00 million to $252.50 million. Archrock reported sales of $233.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archrock will report full year sales of $971.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $971.50 million to $971.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Archrock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Archrock had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $244.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AROC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on Archrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

In other Archrock news, CEO D Bradley Childers purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 261,110 shares of company stock valued at $324,823. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 54.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 130,276 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Archrock by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 103,823 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Archrock by 245.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 186,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Archrock by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,633,434 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after purchasing an additional 47,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Archrock by 16.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 484,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after buying an additional 69,846 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archrock stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.69. 341,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,602. Archrock has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.83%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

