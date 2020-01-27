Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Aptiv comprises about 3.9% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Aptiv by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of APTV traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.39. The company had a trading volume of 62,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,610. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.43 and a 200-day moving average of $88.29. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Aptiv’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.52.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.