Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,622 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 92,500 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 46,708 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,812,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 57,663 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 55,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

AMAT traded down $2.91 on Monday, hitting $59.09. The company had a trading volume of 541,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334,537. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Applied Materials to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Nomura raised their price target on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.62.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

