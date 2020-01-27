Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $290.00 at Deutsche Bank

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AAPL. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from to in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.90.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $9.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $308.55. 18,418,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,970,628. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $151.74 and a fifty-two week high of $319.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,395.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 12.7% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 2.5% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

