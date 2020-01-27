Anthony P. Walsh Sells 46,824 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 46,824 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total transaction of C$568,911.60.

Shares of NG stock traded down C$0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting C$11.88. 326,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.75, a current ratio of 51.49 and a quick ratio of 50.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.27. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.66 and a 52-week high of C$12.45.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

