Anthony P. Walsh Sells 46,824 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 46,824 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total transaction of C$568,911.60.
Shares of NG stock traded down C$0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting C$11.88. 326,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.75, a current ratio of 51.49 and a quick ratio of 50.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.27. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.66 and a 52-week high of C$12.45.
About NovaGold Resources
