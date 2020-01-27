ANON (ANON) Market Cap Reaches $78,579.00

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. ANON has a market capitalization of $78,579.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ANON has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $280.83 or 0.03235409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00202270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00125322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ANON

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

