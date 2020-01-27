Anchor Reaches Market Cap of $8.15 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Anchor token can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00009033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor has a total market cap of $8.15 million and $28,994.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anchor has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.73 or 0.03265835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00200658 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029958 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00125275 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,304,988 tokens. Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Anchor Token Trading

Anchor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

