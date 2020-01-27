Analyzing BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) & Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG)

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) and Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get BioHiTech Global alerts:

6.8% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Hailiang Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BioHiTech Global and Hailiang Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioHiTech Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hailiang Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioHiTech Global currently has a consensus price target of $3.88, indicating a potential upside of 95.71%. Given BioHiTech Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioHiTech Global is more favorable than Hailiang Education Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioHiTech Global and Hailiang Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioHiTech Global $3.36 million 10.17 -$14.67 million N/A N/A Hailiang Education Group $218.36 million 8.06 $42.99 million N/A N/A

Hailiang Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than BioHiTech Global.

Volatility and Risk

BioHiTech Global has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hailiang Education Group has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioHiTech Global and Hailiang Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioHiTech Global -193.11% -176.04% -13.50% Hailiang Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BioHiTech Global beats Hailiang Education Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc. provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste. It has a distribution license to sell, lease, use, distribute and manufacture the Eco-Safe Digester product. The Eco-Safe Digester is a data-driven, network-based mechanical/biological technology, which transforms food waste into nutrient-neutral water that can be disposed of via conventional sanitary sewer systems. The Eco-Safe Digester may be used by businesses in food service, hospitality, healthcare, government, conference centers, education centers or stadiums. Its Internet enabled system, the BioHiTech Cloud, streams data from the digesters, collects information from system users and integrates business application data.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools. It also offers management consulting, educational training and logistic, hotel management, sports activities consulting, school management, and purchasing and transportation services, as well as after-school enrichment program, overseas study trip, and international study programs. In addition, the company's schools offer basic educational programs and international programs at the primary school, middle school, and high school levels, as well as courses designed for students to become admitted to programs, such as A-levels courses for the United Kingdom universities, SAT courses for the United States universities, and VCE courses for the Australia universities for students planning to apply to undergraduate programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. As of June 30, 2018, it had 22,110 students enrolled in its schools. Hailiang Education Group Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for BioHiTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioHiTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.