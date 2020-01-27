Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for International Consolidated Airlns Grp (IAG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON: IAG):

1/22/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 777 ($10.22). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 727 ($9.56) to GBX 792 ($10.42). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/13/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 700 ($9.21). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 655 ($8.62).

1/7/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 727 ($9.56) price target on the stock.

1/2/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “buy” rating.

12/16/2019 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.87) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 550 ($7.23).

12/12/2019 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 685 ($9.01). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 660 ($8.68) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 650 ($8.55).

12/6/2019 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp is now covered by analysts at Peel Hunt. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 665 ($8.75) price target on the stock.

11/29/2019 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 727 ($9.56) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 665 ($8.75).

11/29/2019 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was given a new GBX 655 ($8.62) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2019 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 700 ($9.21). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp stock traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 587 ($7.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,670,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA has a 1-year low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 623.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 515.99.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

