Analysts Set Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) PT at $9.54

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.71.

Several research analysts have commented on VSTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 509.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.21. 405,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,429. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $422.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.54. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

