Analysts Set Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Target Price at $37.92

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stantec from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stantec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of STN stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 186,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,922. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average is $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.27. Stantec has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $716.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Stantec by 237.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stantec by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

