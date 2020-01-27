Analysts Set Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) PT at $2.33

Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quintana Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Quintana Energy Services alerts:

Shares of QES traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.58. 10,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,576. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.28. Quintana Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Quintana Energy Services had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Quintana Energy Services will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quintana Energy Services news, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QES. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Quintana Energy Services by 429.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 43,503 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services in the second quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 231.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15,134 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Quintana Energy Services during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Quintana Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quintana Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.