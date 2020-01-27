Analysts Set Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) PT at $296.64

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $297.68.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total transaction of $696,030.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,415.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 51.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after acquiring an additional 98,716 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 62.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,325,000 after acquiring an additional 135,497 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $285.10. 479,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,855. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $302.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.97.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

