Analysts Set BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) PT at $28.80

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BJ. Evercore ISI began coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nomura began coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

BJ stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.46. The stock had a trading volume of 42,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,203. BJs Wholesale Club has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $29.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 137.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,080.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Werner sold 12,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $329,660.21. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,538,343. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 42.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

