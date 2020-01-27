Analysts Expect Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $987.43 Million

Equities analysts expect Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) to announce sales of $987.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the lowest is $975.32 million. Ryerson reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full year sales of $4.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.39). Ryerson had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Ryerson’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

RYI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSE:RYI traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,875. Ryerson has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $411.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 58,686 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 33,003 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 73,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

