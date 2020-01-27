Analysts Expect Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $19.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.38 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pacific City Financial an industry rank of 182 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific City Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other Pacific City Financial news, insider Justin Chon sold 1,968 shares of Pacific City Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $33,692.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 332.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PCB traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 37,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,988. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63. Pacific City Financial has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million.

Pacific City Financial Company Profile

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

