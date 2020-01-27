Analysts Anticipate Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $713.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to post sales of $713.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $716.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $707.90 million. Waters reported sales of $715.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13. The company had revenue of $577.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.35 million. Waters had a return on equity of 77.73% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WAT. BTIG Research cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut Waters from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.38.

WAT stock traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.53. The stock had a trading volume of 513,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,525. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.55. Waters has a 52-week low of $199.11 and a 52-week high of $255.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.97, for a total value of $246,830.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,510 shares in the company, valued at $15,207,164.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total value of $1,218,875.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,548.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,969 shares of company stock worth $8,858,028. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Waters by 18.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,572,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,243,883,000 after buying an additional 854,002 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Waters by 252.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 638,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,339,000 after buying an additional 457,218 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Waters by 87.6% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 432,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,470,000 after buying an additional 201,816 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Waters by 446.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,984,000 after buying an additional 185,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Waters by 191.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,618,000 after buying an additional 95,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

