Analysts Anticipate MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $189.55 Million

Brokerages expect MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) to post $189.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MSG Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $189.34 million to $189.76 million. MSG Networks posted sales of $192.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MSG Networks will report full-year sales of $706.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $698.14 million to $713.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $698.85 million, with estimates ranging from $687.71 million to $706.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MSG Networks.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $160.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.64 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MSG Networks by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,434,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,460,000 after purchasing an additional 146,627 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MSG Networks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,284,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,610,000 after purchasing an additional 97,415 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in MSG Networks by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,978,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,090,000 after purchasing an additional 341,350 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in MSG Networks by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,683,000 after purchasing an additional 158,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in MSG Networks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,429,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MSGN stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 995,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,677. MSG Networks has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

Earnings History and Estimates for MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN)

