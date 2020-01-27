Analysts Anticipate First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Post $1.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $1.19. First Republic Bank reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 10th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.27.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $113.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.53. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 506.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 409.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 113.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 59.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Republic Bank (FRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.