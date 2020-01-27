Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 2,625 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Kornit Digital comprises about 1.2% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned 0.31% of Kornit Digital worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 855,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,298,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 448,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after acquiring an additional 124,509 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $41.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.27. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 206.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

