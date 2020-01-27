Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 211 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.6% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 957.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,230,000 after acquiring an additional 581,955 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,846,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,030,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,539,000 after acquiring an additional 465,173 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 519,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after acquiring an additional 363,205 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard stock opened at $323.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $303.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $326.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $197.66 and a fifty-two week high of $327.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.51, for a total transaction of $2,077,896.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,947,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,842,614,949.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,366,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,211 shares of company stock worth $64,530,786. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

