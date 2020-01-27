Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 150 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE:HON opened at $177.13 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.87 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen set a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.42.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.