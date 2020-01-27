Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Increases Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 223.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 135,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $49,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP now owns 87,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BA opened at $323.05 on Monday. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $302.72 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $321.00 target price (down from $324.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

