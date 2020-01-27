Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on WFC shares. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Shares of WFC opened at $47.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day moving average is $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

