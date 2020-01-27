Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Acquires 1,987 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 280.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,529 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 43,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,860,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 138,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $58.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.19. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

