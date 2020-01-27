Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Short Interest Update

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,300 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 243,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 342,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised Americas Silver to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Americas Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

USAS stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. 417,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,100. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.92.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Americas Silver by 37.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Americas Silver during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Americas Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Americas Silver during the third quarter valued at about $684,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Americas Silver during the second quarter valued at about $666,000.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

