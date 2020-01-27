American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises approximately 4.4% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $10,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 46,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 932,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AWK. ValuEngine cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

NYSE:AWK traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.46. 222,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.68. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $92.36 and a 1 year high of $136.41. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.05.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

