American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) Short Interest Down 39.6% in January

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the December 31st total of 18,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AREC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.49. 74,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,935. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.62. American Resources has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $12.20.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 563.98% and a negative net margin of 118.93%.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of American Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection for the steel making process. The company also provides high-BTU, low sulfur, and low moisture bituminous coal used for various industries, including industrial customers; and specialty products and thermal coal that is used for electricity generation.

