American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $110.84

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $110.84 and last traded at $110.84, with a volume of 194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.59.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.68.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American National Insurance had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $932.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in American National Insurance by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in American National Insurance by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of American National Insurance by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of American National Insurance by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of American National Insurance by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

American National Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANAT)

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

