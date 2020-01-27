American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at JMP Securities

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s previous close.

AMH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of AMH opened at $27.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average is $25.73. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

