American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) will post $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.22. American Financial Group posted earnings per share of $1.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

In other American Financial Group news, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $15,060,000.00. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $21,462,000.00. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 296,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,018,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,199,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.97. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $90.20 and a fifty-two week high of $111.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

