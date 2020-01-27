American Express (NYSE:AXP) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.85-9.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.04-47.912 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.8 billion.American Express also updated its FY20 guidance to $8.85-9.25 EPS.

AXP opened at $135.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.98 and a 200-day moving average of $121.93. The company has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 1-year low of $99.48 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.67.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

