American Express (NYSE:AXP) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.85-9.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.04-47.912 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.8 billion.American Express also updated its FY20 guidance to $8.85-9.25 EPS.
AXP opened at $135.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.98 and a 200-day moving average of $121.93. The company has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 1-year low of $99.48 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.
American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.67.
In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.
