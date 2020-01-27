American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,708 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.16.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $3.76 on Monday, reaching $131.35. The stock had a trading volume of 653,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,952. The stock has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 1 year low of $99.48 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.93.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

