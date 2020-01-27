American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 13,641 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 1.3% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of American Express worth $70,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 429.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.16.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $3.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,083,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,952. American Express has a one year low of $99.48 and a one year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.93.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

